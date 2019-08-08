|
Paula L. (Wood) Clement, 60, of Milford passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in her home with her family by her side, after a five-and-a-half-year long battle with brain cancer. Above all, Paula had a tremendous heart and giving nature. She is remembered by all her friends and family as someone with an immense capacity for love. She was a dear friend to many, a beloved mother to her two children, and adored by her two granddaughters. Paula was always quick to laugh, give a hug if you needed one, cheer you on when you needed support, and lift you up when you were down. She loved spending time with her friends and family. Paula was born on a military base on January 20, 1959 in Tachikawa, Japan, the daughter of Mildred and the late Paul Wood. Part of a military family, she lived throughout the United States as well as in Canada and Japan throughout her childhood, moving frequently before starting middle school in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts where her family settled for decades. She moved to Milford in 1982 and has called the town home ever since. She had many interests and talents. Paula was a skilled seamstress and crafter who designed and sewed clothes, bags, dolls and other accessories. She had a talent for sketching. She loved to read and listen to music. Paula took a keen interest in physical fitness and spent several years as a licensed personal trainer. She worked selling imported teas, high-end shoes and eventually landed at J. Crew where she worked as a personal stylist in the mens department. Paula had an eye for color and style. Her bright and skillfully coordinated outfits were a hit wherever she went, but particularly with her team at Dana Farber where she lit up the room with her stylish outfits and her bright blue eyes and infectious smile even through the toughest moments of her battle. She loved the beach and the ocean and found herself there any chance she could get. A nature lover, she enjoyed walking, biking and hiking and any excuse she could find to be in the sunshine. In addition to her mother, Mildred, she is survived by her daughter; Candace Clement, her husband Seth and their daughter Sophie; her son, Joshua Clement, his wife Amanda and their daughter, Aria; her sister, Pamela Fleming and her husband Ed and her children Sam, Matthew and Ryan; her brother, Dean Wood; and her nephew Logan Wood. She was predeceased by her brother Stan Wood and her father Paul Wood. A private celebration of Paulas life will be held in September. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brain Cancer research at Dana Farber at PO Box 949169, Boston, MA or online at danafarber.org/give. Arrangements are under the direction of the Buma- Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneral home.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019