Paula L (Capone) Julian-Jones Paula passed away peacefully on Nov, 3 2020. Born Sep 23, 1936 in Framingham Ma. To Alfred B Capone and Alice E. (Sherman). Preceding in death of her sister Jeannie Leonardi. Paula was a graduate of Milford Highschool class of 1954. She was the mother of Robert (Jay) Julian of Milford Ma, Peter S Julian and Tara M Julian both of San Diego Ca. The grandmother of Robert (Jared) Julian and the wife of the late Robert P Julian (Bobby) of Milford. Paula and Bobby divorced in 1976. After raising her children, she received her cosmetology license in Framingham Ma. She worked several years in Natick at Waynes Beauty Salon. Paula always had a way with people and style, often spending weekends with family and friends in her kitchen trying new 80s styles on them. Her house was always filled with aromas of delicious homemade food, and her love of cooking and people were certainly passed on to her children. Paula had a great sense of humor and loved hearing people laugh. Her generous ways of giving herself or special items to others was heartwarming to her. Paula later married James B. Jones of Natick and resided there for a number of years; then moved to Holliston alone across from the Fatima Shrine and became enlightened. Often, she would lead faith gatherings with residents in her building creating a strong bond. Paula spent the last 5 years of her life as a resident of Mary Ann Morse nursing home in Natick, Ma. She touched so many people with her kind words and caring ways, often found praying for others and offering kind words of support. She was loved by many and will be missed more than she could ever imagine. Unfortunately, there are no services scheduled at this time. The family asks; light a candle and say a few kind words in memory of Paula and how she may have touched your heart. Share it with your loved ones and she will beam with joy from above.



