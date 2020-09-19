Pauline A.Valente

Pauline A. (Candela) Valente, 99, of Wrentham, died peacefully, Wednesday September 16, 2020 at the Maples Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Lester D. Valente. Born March 23, 1921 in Boston, a daughter of the late Rotilio and Orsola (Rainone) Candela, she was a former resident of Norfolk, Franklin and Barnstable until moving to Wrentham. She was raised in Norfolk and educated in Walpole. She was a 1938 graduate of Walpole High School and until her retirement, worked as the manager for the former South Shore Bank in Wrentham. Pauline enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a former member of St. Marys Catholic Womens Club. She is survived by a son, Lester P. Valente and his wife Linda of Woonsocket, her siblings, Frank Candela of Mansfield, Louis Candela of Norfolk, Rose Candela of Norfolk, Anne Candela of Millis and Josephine Cisternelli of Wrentham. Also surviving are her grandchildren, David Valente and his wife Joanna & Joseph Valente, her great grandchildren, Logan & Leela Valente and many nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late Julius Candela, Ralph Candela and Grace Jones. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Tuesday Sept. 22nd, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, Franklin at 10AM. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Monday from 4-6PM. Due to Covid-19 face coverings are required at the funeral home, church and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the American Heart Association
300 5th Ave. Waltham, MA 02451. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
