1/
Pauline A.Valente
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline A. (Candela) Valente, 99, of Wrentham, died peacefully, Wednesday September 16, 2020 at the Maples Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Lester D. Valente. Born March 23, 1921 in Boston, a daughter of the late Rotilio and Orsola (Rainone) Candela, she was a former resident of Norfolk, Franklin and Barnstable until moving to Wrentham. She was raised in Norfolk and educated in Walpole. She was a 1938 graduate of Walpole High School and until her retirement, worked as the manager for the former South Shore Bank in Wrentham. Pauline enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a former member of St. Marys Catholic Womens Club. She is survived by a son, Lester P. Valente and his wife Linda of Woonsocket, her siblings, Frank Candela of Mansfield, Louis Candela of Norfolk, Rose Candela of Norfolk, Anne Candela of Millis and Josephine Cisternelli of Wrentham. Also surviving are her grandchildren, David Valente and his wife Joanna & Joseph Valente, her great grandchildren, Logan & Leela Valente and many nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late Julius Candela, Ralph Candela and Grace Jones. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Tuesday Sept. 22nd, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, Franklin at 10AM. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Monday from 4-6PM. Due to Covid-19 face coverings are required at the funeral home, church and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the American Heart Association 300 5th Ave. Waltham, MA 02451. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved