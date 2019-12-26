|
|
Pauline K. (Rath) Klein, 88, of Medway died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Robert P. Klein who died in 2013. Born in Germany on December 3, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Valentin and Helena (Berger) Rath. Mrs. Klein was a resident of Medway since 1955. She grew up in Germany and had worked in Germany as a toll technician. Before her retirement, she worked at Herman Shoe in Millis and Julians Oil in Medway. Mrs. Klein enjoyed doing ceramics and gardening and was an excellent cook. She is survived by three sons, Paul Klein and his wife Sandra of Blackstone, David Klein and his wife Mary Elizabeth of Scituate and Peter Klein and his wife Lisa Lavelle of Medway and a granddaughter Rose Marie Klein of Scituate. She is also survived by two nieces, Ursula Frauenstein and Marion Freudenberg and a nephew Lieenweg Freudenberg. She was predeceased by four sisters, Hedi, Helde and Hedwig Rath and Marga Ditrich, one brother Valentin Rath and her beloved dog Toma. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour on Saturday, December 28 from 10 - 11 a.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Paulines memory to a charity of ones choice. www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019