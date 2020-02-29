|
Pauline M. (Pasquantonio) Mucciarone 88, of Franklin, and a former longtime resident of Westwood, died peacefully, with family at her side, Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Mucciarone. Born April 16, 1931 in Milford, a daughter of the late Carlo and Dorothy (Cook) Pasquantonio, she was raised and educated in Franklin. Pauline worked as a secretary for Forsythe Dental. She was devoted to her husband and raising her children, she treasured spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pauline loved to golf and was a longtime member of Walpole Country Club. She is survived by her children, Judith A. Lovely and her husband Edward of Franklin, Robert A. Mucciarone and his wife Dorothy of Walpole and Jeffrey S. Mucciarone and his wife Simone of Uxbridge, a sister Bette Picard and the late Edward of Franklin, the late Carol Swain and her husband Byron of Glendora, CA and the late John E. Pasquantonio of Franklin. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Sean P. Lovely and his wife Kristen of Franklin, Erin L. Jackson and her husband Ryan of Franklin, and 3 great grandchildren, Braden & Teagan Lovely, Ryan Jackson and many nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Monday March 2nd, from 9:30 to 11:00AM in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., followed by a funeral service at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020