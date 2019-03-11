|
Pauline (Maria Palma Silvi) Sheridan, a long-time resident of Franklin, died unexpectedly at home on March 1 at the age of 96. Born in Saugus, April 6, 1922, the daughter of Dominic Silvi and Maria Vigliotti, Pauline was the proud matriarch of a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward, and her son Tom Sheridan. She is survived by her children, John Sheridan of Franklin, Mary DAberney of North Bend, Oregon, Barbara Berndt of Montville, Maine, Timothy Sheridan of Bellingham, Massachusetts and Phillip Sheridan of Palm Bay, Florida. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. In her earlier years, Pauline was a member of the Sons of Italy, which included a drill team that won awards for excellence during her time with them. She was active in the PTA, and also worked for the war effort during World War II and the Korean War stitching uniforms, duffel bags, tents, and ammo belts. She was an avid reader, and taught English as a Second Language to recent im- migrants, helping them gain fluency and work toward citizenship. Among Paulines greatest joys was the time she spent working as a waitress at the Brook Manor, where she always commented on the famous people she got to meet. In her later years, she valued the time she spent with the Busy Bees at the Franklin Senior Center, contributing her crafts to support their annual sales and enj- oying the many friendships she made there. Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. in Franklin on Thursday, March 14th from 4-7 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paulines memory to the Franklin Fire Department or the Franklin Senior Center. www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 11, 2019