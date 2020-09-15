Pearce Murphy

Pearce 'Pat' Murphy, age 80, died peacefully, and in his sleep, after a brief illness on September 12, 2020 at Newton Wellesley Alzheimers Center. He was singing and joking with his wife, Maureen (Spain) Murphy, just two days prior. They shared 57 years of marriage. They had two children, Kevin Murphy, deceased in 1984, and Donna Fisher, who he taught how to fish, enjoy song and dance and to hold a flashlight straight while he talked them through fixing any appliance in the house. Born in Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford, Ireland. He is predeceased by his son, Kevin Murphy, who died in 1984, his parents, Patrick and Emily (Donahue) Murphy, who managed to dote on him, even with 13 siblings. Siblings, Rosie Murphy, Bridgie Mahedy, Tom Murphy, Bertie Murphy, Paddy Murphy, Mel Murphy, Emily Casey and Marie Bacon. He is survived by his first love and wife, Maureen, daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Mike Fisher of Framingham, and his grandchildren Michael and Diandra Murphy of Billerica, Rachel and Kevin Fisher and great-grandchild, Liam Murphy. His surviving siblings are Colette Groarke, Gabriel Murphy, Martin Murphy and Agatha Hook of England. With twelve siblings, he was never short of a funny story to last his lifetime. He immigrated to the United States at the age of 18 to New York City, following his sister, Bridgie and brother, Tom who had arrived years prior. He worked in a jewelry store in Manhattan where the owner nicknamed him 'Pat'- which became his nickname for the duration of his life. He traveled by train to Boston with two friends and never turned back. He met his wife, Maureen, at the Intercolonial Hall on Dudley Street in Roxbury. Their home had music playing and an impromptu dance throughout the years and they would catch ones eye when they hit the floor. Pearce worked as a machinist at Wonder Bread in Natick, MA for 35 years. He served as Shop Steward for the machinist's union for ten years. He wished to bring people together through negotiations. He enjoyed working with people from various backgrounds and enjoyed learning their languages, he could tell the operators to turn off the machine in all languages and taught his grandchildren the Italian or Greek phrases learned from his friends. Once Wonder Bread moved from Natick, he would help coordinate annual reunions of his friends. He worked on Franklins Conservation Commission for 14 years, volunteered at the Historical Society and was active in Franklins Senior Center, delivering Meals on Wheels, cooking breakfasts, doing yoga and fundraising with the Fashion Show, where he and his wife won 'Cutest Couple' He worked at a Belgian Waffle booth at St. Roccos Fair each August for a dozen years alongside his wife and neighbors. He would always joke that it was an easy booth to work selling Belgian Waffles at an Italian fare, next to the very-busy homemade cannoli booth. He made many friends with his warmth and humor when attending the monthly lunch and dance at Lake Pearl in Wrentham. He would dance the entire time and was kind and appreciative to the staff. Pearce was most known for his kind and loving nature. His neighborhood has had a crew of walkers for decades and each morning they meet and walk 3-4 miles building friendships and bonds that span generations. He was generous and patient. He loved children, he loved to see the neighborhood children on Halloween and would sit with his grandchildren on the floor and play for hours. He was a caregiver for his grandchildren, Rachel and Kevin. He and Rachel would go for walks up the road. He and Kevin would go fishing and find tiny turtles. He was a nature lover who maintained a bird feeder in the backyard for decades, filling it in deep snow and ice cold. He self-taught himself the guitar, Irish flute and Irish drum (Bodhran). He would play guitar and sing with perfect pitch most days and his guitar was his second love. In his latter years, he spent time meeting new friends at day programs in the area. The Medfield Senior Centers Club program offered two full day programs with music, dance, crafting, chatting and reminiscing. He also enjoyed the Franklin Senior Centers program where he was greeted with coffee and companionship. Donations in his memory would be gratefully accepted at: The Club in Medfield's Senior Center. By check to Town of Medfield - COA (council on aging) 'The Club' 1 IceHouse Road, Medfield, MA 02052. In honor of The Club, where he spent many hours with friends. The Town of Franklin -The Sunshine Club In Memory of Pearce Murphy Attn Erin Rogers. Mail to 10 Daniel McCahill Street, Franklin, MA 02038 or the Alzheimer's Association
Due to COVID-19 and for the safety and health of others, a private service followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin will be held.