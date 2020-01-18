|
Pearl M. Duprey, 90, formerly of Ellington, CT, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home in Groton, VT in the comfort of her loving family. Pearl was born Pearl Marie Lewis on July 8, 1929 in Milford, MA, the daughter of Eldred F. and Rose Marie (Casalie) Lewis. She graduated from St. Marys Catholic High School in Milford, MA and married Pliny H. Duprey on November 25, 1950 in Ellington, CT. The couple lived most of their married life in Ellington moving to Vermont in 2017 to be near family. Mr.Duprey died July 18, 2017. Pearl was a homemaker and was an accomplished cake decorator. She enjoyed camping with her family. Pearl is survived by 2 sons, William H. Duprey, Ellington, CT and Stephen M. Duprey of Groton, VT a special granddaughter, Donna Dup- rey Dwyer, Coventry, CT and several other beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers, Richard Lewis, Eldred Lewis, Robert Lewis and Joseph Lewis. A private graveside committal service will be conducted later this year. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020