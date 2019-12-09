|
|
Penny Leigh (Phillips) Murray of Ft. Lauderdale, FL., 72, passed away November 13, 2019. Penny was born in Waltham, MA in 1947, daughter of the late Revs. Joseph G. & Pearl A. Randall. She attended high school in Waltham, MA and worked for podiatrist Dr. Blumenthal. She spent many years in Hopedale and Milford, MA. raising her children. She relocated to Florida 30 years ago and was a CNA at Inn On The Park. Penny leaves behind her husband Kevin Murray of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, daughter Sherri (Phillips) Chapman and her husband Thomas Chapman of Upton, MA, and son Edward Ferro of Weeki Wachee, FL. A funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 14th at Saint Gabriel Parish, 151 Mendon St., Upton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 9, 2019