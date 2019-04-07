|
Perley B.C. Mears, Sr. 90, a former resident of Franklin, died peacefully, Thursday April 4, 2019 at Countryside Healthcare in Milford, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice W. (Kolensikoff) Mears, who died in 1992. Born May 26, 1928 in Ipswich, MA, a son of the late Samuel A. and Jennie A. (Hatt) Mears, he was a former resident of Holliston, before moving to Franklin in 2014. He was raised in Essex and was a graduate of Gloucester High School. Perley worked as a maintenance supervisor for the Christian Science Publishing in Boston. He also was a piano tuner. A proud American he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He attained the rank of Private First Class and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 1 star. He was honorably discharged in Oct. 1952. He was a member of the Myrtle Chapter #33 Order of the Eastern Star in Holliston a member of the John T. Heard Lodge A.F. & A. M., Ipswich. Perley is survived by his children, Perley B.C. Mears, Jr. and his wife Sandy Altucker of Berlin and Kimberley Anne Mears-Carter and her husband Thomas Carter of Fall River, 2 grandchildren Alexei and Mischka Mears. His services and interment will be held privately. There are no calling hours. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Mears family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019