Peter O. Long, 55, of Upton, died Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was the devoted husband of the late Lorraine M. (Dionne) Long, who died in 2017. Born July 14, 1964, in Framingham, a son of Joan (Sullen) Boudreau of Marlborough and the late Dave Long, he was a former longtime resident of Medway before moving to Upton. He was raised and educated in Medway, and was a graduate of Medway High School. Peter was working as a sprinkler fitter for Carlysle Engineering. He also worked for Local 550. Peter enjoyed all types of music, playing the drums, fishing, watching the Boston sports teams, and especially loved spending time with his two grandsons. He is survived by 2 sons, Jeffrey R. McCarthy and his fianc Cindie L. Hurrelbrink of North Royalton, Ohio, Mark R. McCarthy of Strongsville, Ohio, Peters companion Rebecca J. Tredeau and her daughter Mercedes Tredeau of Upton, siblings, David Long and his wife Catherine of Medway, Steven Long of Maine, and Ginny Long of War eham. Also surviving are his cherished grandsons, Cooper R. McCarthy and Cole P. McCarthy. Peter was the brother of the late Donald Long. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass Tuesday Oct. 22nd, in St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish 151 Mendon St. Upton at 10AM. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Upton. Calling hours are Monday at the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. Franklin, from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to The Jimmy Fund 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Fl Brookline, MA 02445-7226. Guestbook / directions www.franklinfuneral.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019