Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Spiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Spiro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter Spiro Obituary
Mr. Peter Spiro, 85, of Milford MA, died Tuesday evening (June 11, 2019) at Milford Regional Medical Center after being stricken at home. He was the beloved husband of Gloria (Cecchi) Spiro. Mr. Spiro was born in Natick MA, the son of the late Arthur and the late Mary (Chandi) Spiro. He attended Natick public schools and was a US Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Spiro had been employed at Dennison Manufacturing Company in Framingham MA for forty years. Along with his beloved wife of 57 years, he is survived by 1 Son: Wayne A. Spiro of Milford MA; 1 Sister-in-law: Alba Cecchi of Milford MA; and several nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday (June 15th) at 12:30PM at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Saturday (June 15th) from 10:30am to 12:30pm, prior to his funeral services. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now