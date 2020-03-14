|
|
Philip J. Burr, age 90, of Medfield, peacefully passed at home Tuesday March 10, 2020. Beloved husband of June (Fernandes) Doucette-Burr & the late Viola (Torrisi) Burr. Loving father of Lynne Wright of Goffstown, NH & Philip Burr, Jr. & wife Teresa of Franklin, MA. Brother of Herbert L. Burr. Phil is survived by his 3 grandchildren Brittany Burr of Waltham, Marlene Burr of South Boston & David Wright of Goffstown, NH. He was also blessed with an additional 6 children, 7 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren through his loving wife June. Phil was born April 21st to Herbert B & Mary (Smythe) in 1929. Growing up in Medfield, Phil attended the Hannah Adams Pfaff High School. He was a 3-sport varsity standout & was awarded the Lions Club Trophy for All-Around Athletic Ability. As a top honor student, he graduated with the Medfield High School Class of 1947 & received the Harvard Book Award. Phil attended Centre College in Kentucky in 1949 & received his BS M. ED from Boston University in 1951. Phil enlisted into the United States Marines when the Korean War broke out. He held the rank of 2nd Lt. & was the Platoon Commander of Company C, 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division. Phil received the Purple Heart & Navy Cross for his heroic actions taken during the battle in the northern sector near Warsaw & The Hook. After returning from combat, Phil carried his sense of duty into his daily life. He enjoyed a long career as an educator & football coach at Melrose HS, taught at Medway HS & King Philip Regional HS. Phil was an integral part of Medfield. He was active in youth baseball & hockey programs. He also was an avid golfer as member of the Medfield Golf League. Phil was Medfields Veterans Agent, the Commander & active member with the American Legion & a member of the AmVets. He was elected to the Medfield School Committee & was eventually inducted into the schools Hall of Fame. In Phils leisure time, he was an avid reader & lover of trivia. He loved spending time with family, friends & sharing his many stories. He enjoyed spending time in Meredith, NH, Naples, FL & traveled to Hawaii & Europe after retirement. In the words of Phil, "God Bless". Visiting hours Mon 3/16, 4-8pm at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St., Medfield. Funeral Mass Tues, 3/17, 10am at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield. Burial to follow at Vine Lake Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Phil's memory to the Committee to Study Memorials, Town Hall, 459 Main St., Medfield.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020