|
|
Philip J. Laudicina, 93, of Hopedale and formerly of Bellingham, passed away Friday Feb. 14, 2020 in the Blaire House of Milford. He was the husband of Antonia (Scarola) Laudicina. Philip had worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Deer Park, Long Island for 35 years before retiring in 1983. He was born September 21, 1926 in Lawrence, the son of the late Giovanni and Antonia (Tedesco) Laudicina. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in WorldWar II. Philip enjoyed reading and going on walks. In addition to his wife Antonia for 70 years, he is survived by his son, John and his wife Catherine Laudicina of Comstock, NY; a daughter, Antonia "Toni" and her husband Arthur DiGioia of Hopedale; 4 grandchildren, Christina DiGioia, Michelle DiGioia, Jessica Laudicina and John Laudicina and 3 great-grandchildren, Dylan Ferris, Liliana and Valentina Laudicina. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 17 from 5 | 8 p.m. in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at 9 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale St., Hopedale. Burial with military honors will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery, Hopedale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020