Philip J. Schiloski, 70, of Hopkinton, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Milford Regional Hospital. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Charlotte (Smith) and Robert W. Schiloski Sr. Philip had been employed at Bay State Abrasives for 28 years, before retiring and working on the custodial staff for 10 years at Hopkinton High School. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, board games, and loved hanging out with his brother, Ken. Philip is survived by his daughter, Roxanne Schiloski of Douglas; three siblings, Paul Schiloski, Lola Dzerkacz and her husband, Frank, and Kenneth Schiloski; 2 grandchildren, Kelsey and Kyle Zuidema and 1 great-granddaughter, Scarlette Storm Gabbard. He also leaves behind a niece, many nephews as well many great-nieces and great-nephews, and his lifelong friend, Ronnie Gassett of Bellingham.. He is predeceased by his brother, Robert W. Schiloski. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8th from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe St. www.ChesmoreFuneral Home.com Interment at St. Johns Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place Boston, MA 02215 (joslin.org)
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019