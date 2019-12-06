Milford Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
(508) 435-6444
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Schiloski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip J. Schiloski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip J. Schiloski Obituary
Philip J. Schiloski, 70, of Hopkinton, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Milford Regional Hospital. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Charlotte (Smith) and Robert W. Schiloski Sr. Philip had been employed at Bay State Abrasives for 28 years, before retiring and working on the custodial staff for 10 years at Hopkinton High School. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, board games, and loved hanging out with his brother, Ken. Philip is survived by his daughter, Roxanne Schiloski of Douglas; three siblings, Paul Schiloski, Lola Dzerkacz and her husband, Frank, and Kenneth Schiloski; 2 grandchildren, Kelsey and Kyle Zuidema and 1 great-granddaughter, Scarlette Storm Gabbard. He also leaves behind a niece, many nephews as well many great-nieces and great-nephews, and his lifelong friend, Ronnie Gassett of Bellingham.. He is predeceased by his brother, Robert W. Schiloski. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8th from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe St. www.ChesmoreFuneral Home.com Interment at St. Johns Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place Boston, MA 02215 (joslin.org)
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now