Philippe J. Baril, 97, of Medway, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Eliot Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Natick. He was the beloved husband of Rose H. (Verlicco) Baril who died in 2007. Born in Lawrence on December 13, 1921, he was the son of the late Leon and Rose (Ouellette) Baril. Mr. Baril was a resident of Medway since 1987 and formerly resided in Bellingham and Quincy. He grew up in Lawrence, graduated from Lawrence High School and earned an Associates Degree in Accounting from Bentley College in 1964. Mr. Baril proudly served in the Navy during WWII and the Korean War. Before his retirement, he worked as an accountant at Fenwal in Framingham for 10 years and previously at the George B.H. Macomber Co. in Brighton and at Howard Johnson. Mr. Baril was a charter member of the Bellingham VFW Post #7272 and was a member of the Medway VFW Post 1526 and the He is survived by his son Daniel Baril and his wife Helen of Canton, his daughter Judith McGovern and her husband Michael of Blackstone, eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Lillian Verlicco and Horace Baril. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway visit (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) on Wednesday, April 10 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to , State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019