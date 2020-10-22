Mr. Phillip J. McKinnon, 89, of Pepperell, MA, and formerly of Sherborn, MA and Naples, FL, died Friday, (October 16, 2020) at Saint Elizabeths Hospital after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Chojnowski) McKinnon and widower of Mary E. (nee Keenan) McKinnon. He was also the devoted father of MaryBeth McKinnon, Groton, MA, and Kathleen H. Hutton and her husband James Kowalsky of Plymouth, MA; and doting grandfather of Helena W. Hutton of Plymouth, MA. Mr. McKinnon was the brother of late Mary (nee McKinnon) DAmato. He is also survived by nieces and nephews - Owen, Paul, John and the late Joseph Keenan; Patricia (Keenan) Greene and Anthony and Carol (D'Amato) Kim. Mr. McKinnon was born in Roxbury MA, the son of Philip McKinnon, Jr., and Helena (nee Carroll) McKinnon. He was a graduate of Boston English High School, Class of 1949. After serving in the Coast Guard from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean War, he attended Northeastern University, graduating in 1960 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Mr. McKinnon was first employed by Avco, Boston MA as an engineer on rocket systems. He then went on to work as a Project Manager for high energy telescope space programs, including Skylab and Chandra, for American Science and Engineering and the Harvard Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory. His funeral will be held Friday (October 23rd) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA due to the ongoing renovations at St. Marys Church in Milford MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. A visiting hour will be held Friday morning (October 23rd) from 10:30am to 11:30am, prior to his Funeral Mass. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Visit www.edwardsmemorial funeralhome.com
for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.