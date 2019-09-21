|
|
Phillip Thomas Eldredge, 80, of Milford passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Westborough surrounded by family. Phillip was the husband of the late Mary (Carty) Eldredge who died in 2003. Born in Lake City, Iowa, on May 12, 1939, the son of the late William and Alice (Tubbs) Eldredge, Phillip was raised in Blue Hill, Nebraska. He was a graduate of Blue Hill High School in 1957. Phillip enlisted in the Navy and honorably served during the Vietnam War. He also worked in the Pentagon where he met his wife Mary. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Yeoman 1st Class. Phillip and Mary moved to Franklin where Mary was raised. He is a 1980 graduate of Dean College. Phillip worked in various jobs and then in the banking field for many years retiring as an ATM field manager for Bank of America. He is survived by his children, Kathleen Stoker and her husband David of Milford and Daniel Eldredge and his wife Kerri of Chelmsford. Phillip is also survived by his grandchildren, Seamus, Molly, Laurelin and Tristan. He was the brother of the late Robert and William Eldredge. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to sincerely thank both the staff and Hospice of Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled nursing for the care they showed Phillip. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Phillips memory to PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Phillips funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com)131 Main Street, Franklin at 11:00 a.m. Calling hours will be from 5-8 pm on Sunday, September 22.
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 21, 2019