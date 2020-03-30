Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Dempsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Dempsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis J. Dempsey Obituary
Phyllis J. (McGowen) Dempsey 89, of Franklin, died peacefully, Friday March 27, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical center following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of the late George B. Depmsey, who died in 2018. Born October 24, 1930 in Boston, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Isabel (Morrison) McGowen, she was a former resident of the Jamaica Plain section of Boston before moving to Franklin in the late 1960's. She was raised and educated in Jamaica Plain and was a devoted wife, who enjoyed raising her children. Phyllis enjoyed playing bingo, all the Boston sports teams, watching family feud and was a member of the Sweet Adeline's singing group. She is survived by her children, Duane R. Dempsey and his partner Deborah McDermott of East Falmouth, Douglas G. Dempsey and his wife Cynthia Ravinski-Dempsey, Lynn C. Dempsey, and David L. Dempsey all of Franklin, her cherished grandchildren, Andrea Souza, Adam Sousa and his fiance Christina Kennedy, Peter Beksha, Kate Haddad and her husband Adam, Heather, Cynthia and Gwyneth Dempsey, Kelly McDermott and a great-granddaughter Quinn Haddad. She was the sister of the late William and Herbert McGowen. A private service with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be held on Wednesday, April 1st. A Celebration of her Life will be held a later date and will be announced. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Dempsey Family.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -