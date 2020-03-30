|
Phyllis J. (McGowen) Dempsey 89, of Franklin, died peacefully, Friday March 27, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical center following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of the late George B. Depmsey, who died in 2018. Born October 24, 1930 in Boston, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Isabel (Morrison) McGowen, she was a former resident of the Jamaica Plain section of Boston before moving to Franklin in the late 1960's. She was raised and educated in Jamaica Plain and was a devoted wife, who enjoyed raising her children. Phyllis enjoyed playing bingo, all the Boston sports teams, watching family feud and was a member of the Sweet Adeline's singing group. She is survived by her children, Duane R. Dempsey and his partner Deborah McDermott of East Falmouth, Douglas G. Dempsey and his wife Cynthia Ravinski-Dempsey, Lynn C. Dempsey, and David L. Dempsey all of Franklin, her cherished grandchildren, Andrea Souza, Adam Sousa and his fiance Christina Kennedy, Peter Beksha, Kate Haddad and her husband Adam, Heather, Cynthia and Gwyneth Dempsey, Kelly McDermott and a great-granddaughter Quinn Haddad. She was the sister of the late William and Herbert McGowen. A private service with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be held on Wednesday, April 1st. A Celebration of her Life will be held a later date and will be announced. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Dempsey Family.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 30, 2020