Pietro Valastro, 91, of Milford, passed away Saturday March 21, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Francesca (DeSantis) Valastro who passed away in 2012. He was born in Sicily, son of the late Placido and Carmela (Bruno) Valastro and moved to Milford in 1961. Mr. Valastro was a self-employed stone mason in the Milford area for many years. He is survived by his children, Vincent Valastro and his wife Maria Grazia of Milford, Placido Valastro and his wife Deborah of Blackstone, Carmela and her husband Samih Homsi of Mendon, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The funeral and calling hours will be private and under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, MA. Please visit us at www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 23, 2020