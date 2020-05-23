|
Mrs. Priscilla J. (Hazard) Guido, 76, of Milford MA, died Thursday (May 21, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald N. Guido. Priscilla was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Richard and the late Anna (ODonnell) Hazard and attended Mendon public schools. Priscilla was employed for many years at the Dennison Manufacturing Company in Framingham MA and later worked for the past sixteen years at the Salvation Army in Whitinsville MA. Priscilla is survived by her daughter: Barbara J. Guido and her grandson: Diondre Daniels, both of Milford MA; her two siblings: Kenneth Hazard and Shirley Hutchinson; also several nieces & nephews. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home of Milford MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 23, 2020