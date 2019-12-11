|
Priscilla R. Lawrence, 90, of Franklin, MA, formerly of Stratford and Wilton, CT, passed away on December 5, 2019 from complications of Alzheimers disease. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, John R. Lawrence, who died in 2017. Born in Holyoke, MA, she was the daughter of the late George and Rena (Macomber) Rhodes. She is survived by her 3 children, Nancy (Peter) Flournoy of Norwalk, CT, John (Carol) Lawrence of Philadelphia, PA, and Robin (Scott) Cowper of Franklin, MA. She has 5 grandchildren, Heidi Lawrence, Catie (Mike Smith) Lawrence, Leah (Joe) Weston, Luke Cowper, and Lauren Flournoy, and 3 great-grandchildren, Ella & Ben Payne, and Harper Weston. She was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Fox, in 2009. Priscilla graduated from The Stevens School in Germantown, PA, in 1946 and the University of Pennsylvania in 1950 with a B.A. in sociology. At UPenn she was the president of her senior class and member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She taught elementary school before her marriage in 1952, after which she devoted herself to be a loving mother and homemaker. Later in life she worked as a resource specialist at the Wilton High school and Wilton Public Library. Priscilla and John were active in several church communities, including the Wilton Presbyterian church where she was the youth group director in the 1980s, and the First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan, CT. Priscilla had many interests including a passion for reading and education, a love for animals and nature, travelling around Europe with John, making the best sticky buns and lemon meringue pie, and writing notes of encouragement to her many friends and family members. She was beloved for her easy friendship and genuine curiosity about each person she spoke to. Even in the throes of dementia her essence of kindness, sophistication, and grace shone through. A private memorial service will be held for her at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in her memory to the . To honor her memory, write a card to someone who needs an expression of kindness. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin . ginleyfuneralhomes.com..
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019