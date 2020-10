Queenta (Ragaini) Benoit, 95, of Upton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester. She was the beloved wife of the late Edmund Leo P. Benoit, who died in 1989. Funeral arrangements, under the care and direction of the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc., are incomplete at this time. www.uptonfunerals.com