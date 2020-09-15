R. Arlen Johnson, 78, of Milford, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully September, 8th, 2020, surrounded by love at his Lake Home in Webster, Massachusetts. Arlen was born in Carthage, Maine to Beatrice and Hubert Johnson. He is cherished by all who knew him, his absence will leave a hole in so many hearts. Arlen was a complex and brilliant man, talented in many ways. His love and dedication for everyone in his life made lasting impacts on so many individuals, families and businesses. His sense of humor, strong will, incredible work ethic, deep intellect and love of the arts was evident in his every breath. His passion for language and learning coupled with his incredible drive led him to achieve many accomplishments in life. He held a Juris Doctorate Degree of Law (JD) from Boston University School of Law; a Masters of Taxation Degree (LLM) from Boston University School of Law; a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BS) from the University of Maine Orono; was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in several states; and a Professor of Law at Babson College. He went on to open a successful law practice that he ran for almost 50 years with clients all over the country and world. He cared deeply for his clients and their financial futures, in many cases his clients became close family friends. All who worked with him became aware of his incredible knowledge of business and law as well as his ability to communicate on their behalf, he will be sorely missed by all of his clients and colleagues. Arlen was also a licensed small plane pilot for over 20 years. He frequently flew his Cessna Single Prop plane up and down the east coast visiting family, friends and clients. He became an avid collector of art, many created by close friends. He produced several plays and even owned the LeRoy Theater in Pawtucket during the mid-1980s. He truly was a Renaissance man, a man so multi-faceted and eloquent that you knew immediately upon meeting him that he was one of a kind. On top of all of his accomplishments Arlen was a family man at heart, he loved and cared deeply for his wife Nora Johnson of 33 years and his two boys Dylan and Steven Johnson. His sons both inherited his brilliance and strive every day to carry on his legacy. His strength and unconditional love for his family has forever shaped their lives and he will remain a part of their souls. Arlen is survived by his wife, Nora Johnson; his two sons, Dylan Johnson and Steven Johnson; his brother, Daryl Johnson, sister Felicia Gammon and sister Dorothy Gibbert. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Visiting hours will be held Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 from 10:30 | 11:30 AM in the Buma | Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford followed by a funeral service at 12 Noon in the funeral home. www.bumafuneralhome.com