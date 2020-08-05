Rachel Candell

Rachel Mikama (Loureiro) Candell, 95, a longtime Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Candell, who died in 1995. Born in Quimbra, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Rose (Mello) Loureiro and was raised in Lowell, MA. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Candell was employed at General Electric in Ashland for many years. Rachel enjoyed bowling, playing cards, dancing, and cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. She also loved all kinds of animals. She is survived by her children, Rachel Sizer of Upton, Jo-Anne Pereira of Wolcott, VT, and Franz Anthony Candell of Ockachobee, FL; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is predeceased a daughter, Rose Dano, a grandson, Stephen Dano, a great -grandson, Aaron Zenus, and her brother, Antonio Loureiro. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 P.M. on Monday, August 10 in the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. 45 Main St. Upton. Facial coverings and social distancing are required. Her funeral service will take place privately on Tuesday, August 11, in the funeral home and burial will follow at St. Marys Cemetery in Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Aaron Zenus Foundation, P.O. Box 16, Milford, MA 01757 or via www.aaronzenusfoundation.com
. www.uptonfunerals.com
.