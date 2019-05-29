|
Ralph E. Dean, 64, of Uxbridge passed away Sat. May 25, 2019 in Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. He was the husband of Pauline M. (Nargi) Dean. He was born in 1955 in Norwood, the son of the late James E. and Mildred F. (White) Dean and was a graduate of Franklin High School, Franklin and the former Franklin Institute, Boston. Ralph had worked for Raytheon Company for 42 years, retiring in 2014. He loved his family dearly and was devoted to his granddaughters who made him the happiest Pop. He also enjoyed vacationing on Cape Cod. In addition to his wife Pauline of 42 years, he is survived by his 3 sons Jeffrey P. Dean and his partner Steven Wright of Danvers, Timothy J. and his wife Ashley Dean of Webster, and Matthew J. Dean of Uxbridge; 2 brothers James and his wife Pam Dean of Uxbridge and Richard and his wife Jeanne Dean of FL; 4 sisters Carol and her husband Eugene Pedeski and Karen and her husband Frank Grether all of CA, Patricia and her husband Richard Day of Uxbridge, and Joyce Morais of Mendon;2 granddaughters Rylie Aubrey Dean and Maddie Angela Dean; a father-in-law Pat Nargi of Bellingham; a sister-in-law Maryellen Nargi of Westborough; a brother-in-law John Nargi of Boston, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a mother-in-law Connie Nargi. Funeral services will be private. There are no public visiting hours. Memorial donations may be made to The People First Food Pantry, P.O. Box 506, Uxbridge, MA 01569. Arrangements by BUMA FUNERAL HOME, Uxbridge. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 29, 2019