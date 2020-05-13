|
Ralph F. Boccasile 93, formerly of Hopedale and Milford died peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center Northbridge, MA. He was born Feb. 12, 1927 in Cambridge, son of Vincent and Frances Boccasile. He was predeceased by seven siblings. A graduate of Milford High class of 1944, joined the U S Navy and served aboard the USS Canberra, 1945-1946 as a Seaman First Class. He was the husband of Rose (Pontonio) Boccasile for 64 years until her death in 2011. He is survived by three children, Peggy and her husband George Marashian of Uxbridge, Susan and her husband Richard Gould of Millville, David Boccasile and his wife Wendy of St. Mary's, GA. He was predeceased by his son Ralph Peter, who died in 1989. He leaves four grandchildren, Carla Joyce, Jay Gould, Danica Schiloski and Michael Boccasile. He also leaves three great grandchildren, Tyler, Zachary & Landon, also, many nieces and nephews. Ralph was employed by General Motors for 16 years working as a stock clerk, then becoming Assistant Purchasing Agent. He later co-owned Municipal & Industrial Supply Co., Framingham for 28 years until his retirement. Ralph was very active in his community having served 16 years on the Milford Finance Committee and 5 yrs on the Hopedale Finance Committee. He also was a State Commander of ITAM Vets Post #40 in Milford; Commander of the American Legion Post #59 for over 10 years; supported and helped organize Sgt. John W Powers Post #59 American Legion baseball team. He also was a member of Milford Lions Club serving as president in 1976. In 1997 he was honored by being selected Man of the Year at the Plains Reunion. Ralph was a faithful member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Hopedale, MA. He loved his Veterans and never missed a parade in Milford marching well into his early eighties and served as Parade Marshall three times. The family wishes to thank the entire 1st floor staff at Beaumont Nursing Home for their dedication and loving care. There will be no calling hours, a graveside service will take place at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Milford, MA. A Memorial Mass will be held at a date to be determined. Donations in Ralph's memory may be made to , 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean VA 22102 The Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St. Milford MA is honored to assist ralph Boccasiles Family. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 13, 2020