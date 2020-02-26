|
Ralph G. Baker, 95, of Medway quietly passed away in his home at 4:24 pm, February 23, 2020, attended by his wife, son and daughter-in-law, at the age of 95. He is the son of the late Harry Ellis Harold Baker and Hilda (Lovell-Huskins) Baker of Halifax, Nova Scotia. He is survived by Constance (Palmer) Baker wife of 67 years and his four sons Ray and his wife Claudia (Endicott, NY), Bob and his wife Donna (Bellingham, MA), Russ and his wife Pamela (Millis, MA), Rick and his wife Michelle (Chesapeake, VA). Three Grandchildren; Emily, Valerie, and Deborah and seven Great Grandchildren; Mikie, Jared, Seth, Eliza, Maggie, Ephraim and Genevieve. Born in Albany NY his family moved to Canada, while there he built houses with his father and served during WWII as a US citizen in the Canadian Army. Ralph was a hardworking, dedicated husband and father to his family. Many times, he worked two jobs. After moving to Medway in 1959 he was later a Shady Oaks Farm milkman for the town of Medway and worked in several local hardware stores and knew many people, helping them out when he saw a need. One of his several passions was his extensive vegetable garden, which he shared with friends and neighbors. Send cards, if desired, and in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Medway Little League whose competitions he enjoyed watching. Send to: Medway Youth Baseball, P.O. Box 702, Medway MA, 02053, make checks payable to Medway Little League. The family will have a private gathering at the home at their convenience. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home in Medway (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com).
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020