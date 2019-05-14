|
Ralph J. Morin, 91, of Mendon passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, Worcester. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Mary (Shipala) Morin who died April of 2013. Ralph was employed as a line man for the former Massachusetts Electric Company for many years before his retirement. During his retirement, he was employed by EMC as a security guard for 10 years. He was born August 5, 1927, one of seven children, in Blackstone to the late Alberic and Florida (Maclure) Morin. He attended St. Pauls Elementary School in Blackstone, graduated from Blackstone High School, class of 1944 and had the nickname Crow many years ago. Ralph enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII, attained the rank of Seaman First Class and was awarded a Victory Medal. He then spent two years in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was also a member of the Roger Wood American Legion Post #355 in Mendon. Ralph and Mary spent 57 loving years together before her passing and enjoyed traveling together. They loved the beach and dancing to the polka. In his younger years, he was active in Little League, The Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He loved to do his daily crossword puzzles and enjoyed reading. Ralph was always doing some sort of yard work and loved the shade of his trees or riding his tractor. He was also an avid sports fan. He is survived by his four children, Robert Morin and his wife Doreen of Milford, Donna Constantineau and her husband George of Oakley, CA, Nancy Astephen and her husband Frank of Mendon and Sharon Morin-Lovelace of Mendon; his sister, Joanne Walsh of N. Smithfield, RI; a sister-in-law, Jennie Oleksyk of Uxbridge; 6 grandchildren, Ryan Morin of Milford, Jason Morin and his wife Kristie of Bellingham, Jessica Flynn and her husband Thomas of Orland, CA, Alisha Almeida and her husband Eric of Whitinsville, Robyn Bielenberg and her husband Jacob of Silverton, OR and Christopher Astephen of Mendon; 6 great- grandchildren, Ava, Jeremiah, Abigail Noelle, Alex, Dominic and Johanna along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two grandsons, Keegan Christopher Lovelace and Shawn D. Morin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Oliva Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford, MA 01757 or to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Buma- Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 14, 2019