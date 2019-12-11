|
|
Raymond E. Penney, 96, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Eliot Center in Natick, MA. He is the beloved husband for 72 years of Mary M. (Yeo) Penney. Born in Lowell, MA on November 22, 1923 the son of the late Joseph and Nora Penney. He is the loving father of Kevin E. Penney and his wife, Charlene of Bellingham, MA and David J. Penney and his wife, Sandra of Clinton, MA. He leaves his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is the brother of the late Joseph Penney and his late wife Agnes. A resident of Bellingham formerly of Wayland and Somerville, MA, he worked as an assembler at General Motors in Framingham for many years until retiring. Previous he was a school bus driver for Vendetti Bus Company and was an employee of DSM Enterprises. Mr. Penney was a United States Navy World War II Navy Veteran Gunners Mate Third Class. He received the World War II Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Area Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He enjoyed macrameing chairs and traveling day trips with his wife. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 12:30PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 10:30AM to 12:30PM prior to service. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Bellingham Post 7272, at 940 So. Main St., Bellingham from 1PM to4PM. To sign guest book visit cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019