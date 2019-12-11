Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Penney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond E. Penney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond E. Penney Obituary
Raymond E. Penney, 96, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Eliot Center in Natick, MA. He is the beloved husband for 72 years of Mary M. (Yeo) Penney. Born in Lowell, MA on November 22, 1923 the son of the late Joseph and Nora Penney. He is the loving father of Kevin E. Penney and his wife, Charlene of Bellingham, MA and David J. Penney and his wife, Sandra of Clinton, MA. He leaves his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is the brother of the late Joseph Penney and his late wife Agnes. A resident of Bellingham formerly of Wayland and Somerville, MA, he worked as an assembler at General Motors in Framingham for many years until retiring. Previous he was a school bus driver for Vendetti Bus Company and was an employee of DSM Enterprises. Mr. Penney was a United States Navy World War II Navy Veteran Gunners Mate Third Class. He received the World War II Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Area Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He enjoyed macrameing chairs and traveling day trips with his wife. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 12:30PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 10:30AM to 12:30PM prior to service. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Bellingham Post 7272, at 940 So. Main St., Bellingham from 1PM to4PM. To sign guest book visit cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -