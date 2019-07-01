|
Rebecca Jane White, affectionately known to the hundreds of Medway preschool students she taught as Miss Becky, passed away Friday, June 28, after a courageous battle with cancer. Becky, 42, was the devoted mother of Jacob White, her pride and joy. She lived for being on the sidelines of Jacobs soccer, baseball, basketball, and flag football games, cheering him on loudly along with the other Medway moms. She loved her job as a teacher for Medway Daycare Preschool 2 and working summers as a counselor at Medways Summer Adventures Camp. Working with children was her calling and teaching them brought her such joy. A 1995 graduate of Medway High School, Becky was an all-star pitcher for the schools softball team. She was also an avid Patriots fan who always hosted family game day parties. No one enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends more than Becky. Becky was the beloved daughter of William J. White Jr. and Medway Selectwoman and Town Clerk Maryjane White. She is survived by sisters Gretchen Grosky and her husband Jason of Atkinson, N.H., and Heidi White of Medway; brother William J. White III and his wife Holly of Millis; and grandmother Rosemary J. Bauer of Medway. She was the loving niece of Leo and Nancy Bauer, Dr. Susan M. Bauer, Thomas and Alice White, Andrew and Debbie White, Joan and Bud Bryce, Nancy and Mike Dezelan, Connie and Brent Churchill, Jeanne and Ed Bogdanovich, and Patty and Bruce Nelson. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins, a loving network of friends and her beloved dog Boomer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway on Tuesday, July 2 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4 - 8 p.m. Memorial contributions in Beckys name can be made to the Jacob White Education Fund established at Charles River Bank, 70 Main St., Medway, MA 02053. ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 1, 2019