Reed Cushman, a lifelong resident of Millis, MA passed away unexpectedly at Boston Medical Center on May 20, 2019. He was 68 years old. Reed was a much-loved son to the late Charles M. Cushman II and the late Betty A. (Pollard) Cushman. Reed leaves behind two brothers Charles Rusty Cushman III and his wife Cheryl and Timothy Cushman and his wife Nancy. Reed was a loving husband to Carol (McCurley) Cushman. A devoted father to Michael Cushman and his wife Victoria; and his daughter Jennifer (Cushman) Matchett and her husband Gregory. Reed was a dedicated grandfather to Kayley Cushman, Beau and Jack Matchett and Morgan Morgante and her husband Steven and a great grandson Mac. He is also survived by lots of cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Reed lov- ed music, running, biking, skiing and traveling. He was a big fan of the Patriots and Bruins. Reed owned his own very successful masonry company: M&K Construction for 40 years. Reed was a master at his trade. A memorial service will be held at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve Street Millis MA on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 1 pm.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 2, 2019