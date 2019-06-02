Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts-Mitchell Funeral Service
90 Curve Street
Millis, MA 02054
(508) 376-2000
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Roberts-Mitchell Funeral Service
90 Curve Street
Millis, MA 02054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reed Cushman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reed Cushman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Reed Cushman Obituary
Reed Cushman, a lifelong resident of Millis, MA passed away unexpectedly at Boston Medical Center on May 20, 2019. He was 68 years old. Reed was a much-loved son to the late Charles M. Cushman II and the late Betty A. (Pollard) Cushman. Reed leaves behind two brothers Charles Rusty Cushman III and his wife Cheryl and Timothy Cushman and his wife Nancy. Reed was a loving husband to Carol (McCurley) Cushman. A devoted father to Michael Cushman and his wife Victoria; and his daughter Jennifer (Cushman) Matchett and her husband Gregory. Reed was a dedicated grandfather to Kayley Cushman, Beau and Jack Matchett and Morgan Morgante and her husband Steven and a great grandson Mac. He is also survived by lots of cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Reed lov- ed music, running, biking, skiing and traveling. He was a big fan of the Patriots and Bruins. Reed owned his own very successful masonry company: M&K Construction for 40 years. Reed was a master at his trade. A memorial service will be held at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve Street Millis MA on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 1 pm.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now