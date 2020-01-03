|
Regina Victoria Waters passed away at her home on Tuesday December 17, 2019. Born on September 20, 1950 in Brighton, MA, she was preceded in passing by her parents Oscar and Mary Rosenbauer (Connelly), and her beloved siblings Kathleen Rosenbauer, Mary Rosenbauer and Mark Rosenbauer. Regina was a loving and devoted mother above all else. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as a grandmother and could always be found sharing stories, playing favorite games, and celebrating achievements. Her life was a living example of kindness and compassion, of doing what was right and good to help others no matter the cost. She had a vivacious personality and always found a way to make the people around her laugh. She bravely fought many obstacles over the years and was always positive, loving, and kind through it all. Her love of God and her Catholic faith gave her much comfort. She was treasured and beloved, an example of kindness, dignity, and perseverance to all who knew her well. Though none of us live forever, she created something that will: a legacy that reminds us to always be kind, fight for what is right, leave things better than you found them, love unconditionally, and that you make a life worth living by what you give. She is survived by her children: Laura Waters Burns and son-in-law Christopher Burns of Westford, MA, Matthew Waters of Milford, MA, Amanda Waters of Medfield, MA, Anthony Waters of Lowell, MA; her beloved grandchildren Sabrina and Alexander Burns; and her sisters Donna Rosenbauer of Brighton, MA, Lily Lyons of Newton, MA, and Rita Hauser of San Diego, CA. Services and a celebration of Reginas life will be held privately in early 2020. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020