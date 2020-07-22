Walter, Kayla, Julia and Sofia-

I'm sending love, strength, peace and positive thoughts to you and your family. Rhonda was such an incredible woman, beautiful on the inside and out. I will miss her smile, always cheerful personality and just the pure joy she brought into all of the lives she touched. She has certainly impacted my life and I feel so privileged to have had her as a friend. In her honor, I will smile more, dance more, spread kindness and positivity as she would, just enjoy life. Lots of love, Candi

Candi Gaulitz