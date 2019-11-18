|
Richard A. Amato, 85, a longtime Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Cynthia A. (Perry) Amato, who died in 2003. Funeral arrangements, under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering - Director, are incomplete at this time. His complete obituary will appear in next Sunday's edition. www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 18, 2019