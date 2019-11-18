Home

Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
45 Main St
Upton, MA 01568
(508) 529-6992
Richard A. Amato

Richard A. Amato Obituary
Richard A. Amato, 85, a longtime Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Cynthia A. (Perry) Amato, who died in 2003. Funeral arrangements, under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering - Director, are incomplete at this time. His complete obituary will appear in next Sunday's edition. www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 18, 2019
