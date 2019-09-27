Milford Daily News Obituaries
Richard Denham Obituary
Richard Denham, 85, passed unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2019. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Dunn) Denham, who passed in 2005. He was born in Newton, MA to James and Dorothy Denham. Richard and Elizabeth married in 1956 and moved to Hopkinton in 1962, with their family. He was a lifelong employee of NYNEX and was a member of the John Warren Lodge of Masons and the Acacia Club. He was a former deacon in the Grace Congregational Church of Framingham and a lifelong member of the Pioneers Club. He leaves his loving children, Beth (Denham) Butler and her husband, Al of Uxbridge, Judith (Denham) Marcus of Quincy, and William Denham of Northbridge. His grandchildren, Al Butler III and his wife, Tanya of Northbridge, Christopher Butler of Milford, Jamie (Marcus) Bevins and her husband, Matt of Quincy, and Julie Marcus of Ashland. He also leaves the two girls who stole his heart, his great-granddaughters, Trinity Butler, and Addie Bevins. He is survived by his sister, Marjorie (Denham) Coldwell of Southborough and was the brother of the late James Denham of Framingham. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Monday, Sept. 30 at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton.www.Chesmore FuneralHome.com. A private military graveside service will be held on Friday at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Donations can be made to a .
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019
