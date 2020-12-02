Richard Anthony Derderian, aka Dickied, passed unexpectedly due to a heart attack on November 21, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Cecilia (Cescia Pilla) Derderian; his two daughters Carrie Ann (Derderian) McCann and her husband, John; and Crisandra Ann Derderian. Richard also is survived by his grandchildren: Kayla, Luke Dylan, and Logan McCann, the loves of his life. Also surviving: his sister Sandra (Derderian) Volpicelli and her husband, John; nephew Jamie Volpicelli and his wife Janel and their children Cali and Cade and his niece Allison (Volpicelli) Johns and her husband, Scott and their children Paige and Colin; uncles Antranig Papelian and Joseph Derderian as well as several cousins. Richard was pre-deceased by his parents Richard and Helen (Papelian) Derderian and his father and his mother-in-law Nicholas (Chuck) and Beatrice (Zersky) Pilla. Prior to his retirement, Richard had been employed for 32 years at the Framingham Post Office. Before moving to San Diego to be with his daughters and grandchildren, he lived most of his life in his favorite little town of Hopedale, Massachusetts. He often would reminisce about the numerous good times shared with family and friends. Richard's favorite pasttimes included golf (a long-standing member of Hopedale Country Club), fishing, gardening and most important watching his grandchildren's athletic events. Richard's passing has created a void in the lives of not only his family but also those who were blessed to know him. Dickied will be sorely missed by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store