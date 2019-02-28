|
Mr. Richard E. Swift, 78, of Milford MA, died Monday (February 25, 2019) at Blaire House of Milford after a period of declining health. He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (OBrien) Swift. Richard was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Walter and the late Mary (Breen) Swift. He was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1958. He was also a graduate of Boston College, Class of 1962. Richard was first employed at Phillips Petroleum Company and then later as a sales manager at Dunn & Bradstreet Company for over twenty years. He had also served as a member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard. Richard was a longtime member of the Milford Lions Club. He also had served as a member of the Milford School Committee from 1982 to 1987. Along with his beloved wife of 55 years, he is survived by his 3 Children: Michael Swift and his wife Beth of Maumee OH, David Swift of Hopedale MA and Jacqueline Swift, wife of Teresa Mueller of Washington DC; also 6 Grandchildren: Jack Swift, Charlie Swift, Lena Swift, Joseph Swift, Sam Swift and Matthew Swift; and several nieces & nephews. Richard was the brother of the late Walter Swift and the late Mary Keenan. His funeral will be held Monday (March 4th) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be Sunday (March 3rd) from 2pm to 5pm. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , Massachusetts Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019