Varnum Funeral Home Inc
43 E Main St
West Brookfield, MA 01585
(508) 867-2885
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richard F. Egan Obituary
Richard F. Egan, 61, of Mendon passed away Monday July 22, 2019 at his home. He leaves his longtime companion Barbara Beyer, 3 daughters Michelle Egan, Crystal Egan, and Keely Egan, 1 Son Joseph Egan, 2 brothers Leo Egan JR and Micheal Egan and 1 sister Beryl Henderson. Richard was a truck driver for many years until retiring. He loved playing a round of golf and spending time with 3 his family. He will truely be missed. Calling hours will be held at Varnum Funeral Home 43 East Main St in West Brookfield, MA on Wednesday Jully 31, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm. You can also visit there Website to send any flowers.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 30, 2019
