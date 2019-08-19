|
|
Mr. Richard G. Kamper, 75, of Milford MA, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Milford Regional Medical Center after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Mary Jane (Bush) Kamper. Richard was born in Greenfield MA, the son of the late Richard E. Kamper and the late Betty E. (St. Cyr) Kamper, who later married William C. Fleming. He was a graduate of Greenfield High School and served in the US Army for three years in France. He later received his associate degree from Greenfield Community College. Richard was first employed as a manager for the Scott Paper Company. He then was employed as a sales representative for the John Hancock Life Insurance Company and later started his own real estate company, Aggressive Realty, located in Milford MA. Richard then began his long career in financial planning. He was the principal of Richard G. Kamper & Associates located on Main Street in Milford MA. He had extensive experience in the financial service business. For ten years he taught many diffe- rent courses on insurance and investments at North- eastern University. Instructor for that year. Richard devoted many hours to non-profit organizations. He was on the Parents Advisory Committee at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School. He was also a member of the Worcester Diocese School Committee. He was Chair- man of the St. Marys of the Assumption Church Finance Committee for several years. He also did volunteer work for Cub Scouts Pack 2, and the Boy Scouts. He was a coach for T-Ball baseball. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and was a Qualified Instructor. He was a member of the Milford Lions Club for over ten years. Along with his beloved wife of 49 years, he is survived by 2 sons: Kevin Kamper of Milford MA and Todd Kamper and his fiancee Alison of Douglas MA; also 2 granddaughters: both named Emily. His funeral, with Military Honors, will be held Thursday, August 22nd at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale Street, Hope- dale MA. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, August 21st from 5pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Lawrence J. Heron Chapter #6 Post, c/o Mr. Paul Brunetti, 65 Douglas Drive, Bellingham MA 02019. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 19, 2019