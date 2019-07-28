|
|
Richard Gates, Age 84, of Millis, July 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Joh- anna (Stroup) Gates and the son of the late Gerald and Daisy (Warren) Gates. He was the devoted father of Dawn Lane and her husband David of Millis, Jacqueline McIntyre and her husband Francis of Needham and Richard and his wife Rebecca of Dedham. Richard came from a large family which included his siblings Ronald and wife Gail of Braintree, Robert and wife Ann of Holbrook, the late Frances Gates, Marian McGuinness and husband John of Westwood, Gerald and wife Marie of Quincy, Edward and wife Dorothy of Boston, Warren and wife Ruth of Boston, John of Bridgewater, Lawrence and wife Susan of Plymouth and Alan and wife Jacqueline of Holbrook. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and many nie- ces and nephews. Richards greatest joys in life were time spent with Joanie his wife of 54 years and his grandchildren. He was a proud Army veteran. Richard was happiest during the holidays, attending the sporting events and concerts of his grandchildren and taking long family road trips, particularly if the trips included a casino. His laughter, sarcasm, wit and kindness will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM, Friday August 2, 2019 at the Church of Christ 142 Exchange St, Millis, MA followed by a luncheon.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 28, 2019