Home

POWERED BY

Services
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Leoncini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Leoncini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard H. Leoncini Obituary
Richard H. Leoncini, 73, 73, of Milford, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. He was born in Milford, son of the late Raymond Leoncini Sr. and the late Antoinette (Legge) Leoncini and was a lifelong Milford resident. He was educated in the Milford Schools. Mr. Leoncini was a handyman in the Milford area and also enjoyed cooking, bowling and Keno. He is survived by his sister, Joanne Costantino of Milford, sister-in-law Nancy Leoncini of Dedham, two, nephews, David Leoncini of Duxbury, Jeffrey Leoncini of Dedham, several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond Leoncini Jr. and his nephew Michael Leoncini. A funeral home service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. A calling hour will be held prior to the funeral home service from 9 to 10 A.M. The burial will be at the convenience of the family. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -