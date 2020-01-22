|
Richard H. Leoncini, 73, 73, of Milford, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. He was born in Milford, son of the late Raymond Leoncini Sr. and the late Antoinette (Legge) Leoncini and was a lifelong Milford resident. He was educated in the Milford Schools. Mr. Leoncini was a handyman in the Milford area and also enjoyed cooking, bowling and Keno. He is survived by his sister, Joanne Costantino of Milford, sister-in-law Nancy Leoncini of Dedham, two, nephews, David Leoncini of Duxbury, Jeffrey Leoncini of Dedham, several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond Leoncini Jr. and his nephew Michael Leoncini. A funeral home service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. A calling hour will be held prior to the funeral home service from 9 to 10 A.M. The burial will be at the convenience of the family. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020