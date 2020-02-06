|
Richard J. Karazia, 92, of Upton, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Milford Regional Medical Center. His wife, Theresa B. (Rembiszewski) Karazia died in 1985. He is survived by his three devoted daughters, Carol A. Carew and her husband John of Worcester, Kathryn M. Karazia of Boston and Teresa M. Kretchmer and her husband Donald of Wolfeboro, NH; grand-daughter Mary A. Kretchmer of Wolfeboro, NH; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Edmond Karazia and sister Ernestine Adamonis. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Justin and Pauline (Pupis) Karazia. Richard graduated from Classical High School in Worcester and served in the US Navy during World War II. He received his Bachelors and Masters degrees in electrical engineering from Northeastern University. Richard spent his entire career as an electrical engineer with the former New England Power Service Company. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling and learning through Elder Hostel. He volunteered as a Tri-Valley Elder Service Ombudsman for ten years. He was an avid reader of science, history, current affairs, philosophy and continued to read three newspapers daily. His multiple interests included coin and stamp collecting, woodworking and basket making. He especially enjoyed time in Maine with his family and will always be remembered as a loving husband, a wonderful father, a devoted grandfather and a kind and gentle soul. The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., Worcester. Calling hours will be from 9:00 to 10:30 am., with a Service at 10:30 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. www.worcesterfuneral.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020