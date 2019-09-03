|
Richard J. Lacroix Sr., 76, of Whitinsville, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Nancy C. (Mozol) Lacroix for 50 years. He was born in Woonsocket RI., son of the late Lucien and Rita (Bouchard) Lacroix and lived in Upton and Uxbridge before moving to Whitinsville in 2019. He was educated in the Woonsocket schools. Mr. LaCroix owned and operated Dicks Auto Body in Upton MA for many years and retired in 2005. He was a well know racer and flier of homing pigeons and was a member of many homing pigeon clubs which were worldwide. In addition to his wife he is survived by one son Richard J. LaCroix Jr., three daughters, Lori Ann Annauzino of Johnston RI, Barbara LaCroix of Millville, Tina LaCroix of Blackstone, four brothers Raymond LaCroix, Eugene LaCroix, Morris LaCroix, Donald LaCroix, five sisters, Jeannette Hedquist, Doris Latorneau, Dianne, Carol and Shirley and six grandchildren. There are no calling hours. The funeral and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford MA Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019