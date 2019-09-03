Home

POWERED BY

Services
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lacroix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Lacroix Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Lacroix Sr. Obituary
Richard J. Lacroix Sr., 76, of Whitinsville, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Nancy C. (Mozol) Lacroix for 50 years. He was born in Woonsocket RI., son of the late Lucien and Rita (Bouchard) Lacroix and lived in Upton and Uxbridge before moving to Whitinsville in 2019. He was educated in the Woonsocket schools. Mr. LaCroix owned and operated Dicks Auto Body in Upton MA for many years and retired in 2005. He was a well know racer and flier of homing pigeons and was a member of many homing pigeon clubs which were worldwide. In addition to his wife he is survived by one son Richard J. LaCroix Jr., three daughters, Lori Ann Annauzino of Johnston RI, Barbara LaCroix of Millville, Tina LaCroix of Blackstone, four brothers Raymond LaCroix, Eugene LaCroix, Morris LaCroix, Donald LaCroix, five sisters, Jeannette Hedquist, Doris Latorneau, Dianne, Carol and Shirley and six grandchildren. There are no calling hours. The funeral and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford MA Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now