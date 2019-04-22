|
Richard J. Ribotto, 76, of Bellingham passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Patricia J. (Pandolfi) Ribotto since 1965. B orn in Framingham on October 14, 1942, he was the son of the late Bruno N. and Lillian A. (Chapman) Ribotto. Dick grew up in Natick and was a resident of Bellingham for the past 48 years. Before his retirement, he worked as a truck driver at the former Municipal Indu- strial Supply Co. in Framingham for 15 years. Dick was an avid fisherman and was a member of the Happy Hooker Bass Club in Milford. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved sp- ending time with his grandchildren. Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters Nancy Tassone and her husband Nicholas of Woonsocket, RI and Lisa Mayer and her husband Thomas of Cumber- land, RI, three grandchildren Caitlyn Marcoux and Nicholas and Joshua Tassone and two great-grandchildren Iliana and Logan Tassone. He was also survived by three sisters, Florence McCassie of Millis, Barbara LaRosa of Natick, his twin sister Shirley Ribotto of Florida and a brother David Ribotto of Florida. He was the brother of the late Bruno and Frederick Ribotto. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, May 9 from 4 - 6:30 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway followed by a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made in Dicks memory to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019