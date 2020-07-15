Richard Joiner Sr. 74, of Mendon died on July 12 at Milford Regional Medical Center shortly after admission. He was the husband of the late Carol (Partridge) Joiner who died in 2017. Dick is survived by a son Randall Joiner and his wife April of Meriden, CT, two daughters, Laurie Hearne and her husband John of Uxbridge and Nancy Storer and her fianc Rick Guerin of Mendon, a brother Charles Joiner of Webster, a sister Lisa Joiner in Georgia, twelve grandchildren. He was also predeceased by another son, Richard Joiner Jr. Dick was born in Alapaha, Georgia; son of the late Roscoe and Rita (Chaputt) Joiner. He had been a Mendon resident for many years. Dick had been employed by the town of Mendon Parks department for many years. Following cremation, a graveside service will be held in Swandale cemetery at a time to be announced. Donations in Dick's memory may be made to the A.L.S Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd, suite #600, Arlington, VA. 22209. To leave a condolence and read more go to www.watsoncolonialfuneralhome.com