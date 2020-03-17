|
Richard L. Dick Rizoli of Milford MA died Friday, (March 13, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health. Due to the unprecedented public health crisis and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts state mandated restrictions on public gatherings by Gov. Charles Baker, as well as the Roman Catholic Diocese of Worcester, the Funeral Mass for Richard L. Rizoli and visiting hours at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home for Richard L. Rizoli have been cancelled. A private Funeral Mass for immediate family members only, will be held at the convenience of the family. This decision was motivated by an abundance of caution and concern for the most vulnerable and the need to do our part to help limit and mitigate the spread of illness for those who knew and loved Richard. A Celebration of Life will be held for Richards family members & many friends to attend on a DAY & TIME TO BE ANNOUNCED. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for future up dates & to leave condolence messages..
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020