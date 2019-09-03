|
Richard M. Mattson passed away on Monday, August 12 in Blaire House of Milford. He was the husband of Vivian C. Mattson, who passed away a week earlier. They were married for 65 years. Richard was 89. Richard was a telephone repair supervisor working for the former New England Telephone and Nynex companies, and finally Verizon, for over 35 years before retiring in 1990. He was born June 1, 1930 in Milford, the son of the late Roosevelt and Greta M. (Anderson) Mattson. He was graduated from Mendon High School and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict where he learned his trade. Richard was a longtime active member of the Community Covenant Church in Hopkinton, dating back to its original identity as the little Swedish church on Grant Street in Milford. He was also a member of the Roger L. Wood American Legion Post in Mendon. Having grown up on a farm, Richard was a master of many practical skills including woodworking, general carpentry, electrical and plumbing. With the assistance of family members in the trades he built the home that he shared with his wife for all but the last year of their lives. He is survived by their three children, Susan C. Campbell and her husband Blair of Mendon, Bruce R. Mattson and his wife Beth of Uxbridge, and Jeffrey P. Mattson of San Francisco, CA; four grandchildren, Bethany Remillard and Stacey Campbell of Mendon, and Veronica Mattson and Wesley Mattson of Uxbridge; two great-grandchildren, Karina and Keira Remillard of Mendon; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Vivian, he was predeceased by his sister Ann Marie Bomar of Grand Lake, OK. A joint memorial service for Richard and his wife Vivian is planned for 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 8, at the Community Covenant Church at 2 West Elm Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to that church, which meant so much to them. bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019