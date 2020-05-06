|
|
Mr. Richard P. Vecchiolla, 79, of Upton MA, died Sunday (May 3, 2020) at the UMASS-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester MA after an illness. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy J. (Bracci) Vecchiolla. Richard was born in Milford MA, the son of Angelo and Ann Vecchiolla. He first attended the former Sacred Heart Grammar School and then Milford public schools. Richard was first employed as a young man at the former Main Street Bowl-a-way and then at the former Bettinger Corporation located in Milford MA. Finally, he was employed as the chef at Mother Hubbard Pre-School located in Milford for about fifty years. Richard was an avid bowler and he also loved to cook. Along with his beloved wife of forty-seven years, he is survived by his four step-children: Sherry Cornelius of Upton MA, Mark Butler and his wife Cathy of West VA, Scott Butler of Uxbridge MA and Tami Nobiletti of Florida; also eleven grandchildren & seventeen great grandchildren. Richard was the step-father of the late Clay H. Butler, who died in 2010. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. A Private Graveside Committal Service of his cremains will take place in Lake View Cemetery in Upton MA at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham MA 01701.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 6, 2020